'I’m just trying to do it day by day': Coloradans scramble after SNAP freeze

DENVER — Saturday morning, more than 600,000 Coloradans woke up without Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits.

Although federal judges ruled Friday that the Trump Administration could not suspend benefits during the shutdown, uncertainty persists regarding when people will actually receive the crucial funds.

“I don't know how this month will look, but we're going to survive, I guess”, said Shams Ali, a mother of two who relies on SNAP benefits.

For three years, she has come to the food pantry at Teller Elementary, but this visit was filled with uncertainty.

“I just come whenever I really, really need something or I'm missing something,” she said. “But now, I guess I'll come whenever they open, until we figure this out.”

Ali now faces the challenge of finding alternative ways to support her family while her benefits are paused for the month of November.

“I’m just trying to do it day by day. That is my mentality right now,” she emphasized.

When she heard Teller Pantry Friends would open Saturday for the first day of the SNAP pause, she knew she had to come.

"Right now, I'm going to get some fruits and vegetables. That'll keep us for, what, 7 to 10 days? We'll be alright, but then what about the other 20 days?" she asked. "I have no idea.”

Teller Pantry Friends, which is usually closed on Saturdays, serves the families of Teller Elementary.

With half of SNAP recipients being children, their services are crucial in these unprecedented times.

"This is our first Saturday open in a long time. We did it because of the need out there," said Kathy Price, the pantry's Treasurer.

Like other food banks and pantries, the government shutdown has similarly brought more people to their doors.

Trevor Price, the president of the pantry, says they are seeing about 50 families a day during the shutdown, and going through close to 2,000 pounds of food a week.

"At the year's start, we saw 20 to 30 families a day during the week," he said. "We're now seeing about a third of the school community—families and staff.”

Trevor Price calls the pantry's uncertain ability to meet increased need "scary."

With benefits still delayed, they’re extending hours and calling for more volunteers to help meet the crisis.

“It’s heartbreaking. It's saddening. It hurts my heart,” said Kathy Price. "We are prepared for the month. If we need to continue, we will, but we are ready.”

Kathy Price says the pantry wasn't planning to expand hours until November 11, but, because people need resources immediately, changes to hours will occur sooner than that date.

For Ali, the extended hours are a concern.

"I'll come today, so maybe we'll last another week," she said.

