Ikon pass on sale today as many Colorado resorts extend ski season

DENVER — The healthy snow season in Colorado this year is turning out to be good news for skiers and snowboarders as mountain resorts are extending their ski seasons.

Copper Mountain on Wednesday announced it will extend the season into May, which is the longest season the resort has seen in 25 years.

Copper plans to continue to operate main lifts up until the new planned closing date of Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Copper is just one of many Colorado ski areas that have announced extended seasons. Monarch Mountain’s new closing day is Sunday, April 16. Other resorts that have extended seasons include Aspen Highlands, Snowmass and Steamboat.

The Ikon pass goes on sale today for the 2023-2024 ski season. For new passholders, The base pass will be slightly more expensive at $829 with the full Ikon pass for new holders at $1,159.

Renewing passholders can expect to pay $779 for the base pass and $1,059 for the full Ikon pass.

The Ikon pass covers nine resorts in Colorado.

Onthesnow.com

A look at snowfall over the past 24 hours shows good news for skiers and snowboarders hoping to get in some slope time over spring break. Aspen Snowmass has seen 9 inches with 36 of 40 lifts open, according to onthesnow.com.

8 inches of snow has fallen at Crested Butte with all lifts and trails open. Purgatory has seen 16 inches of snowfall with all trails open. Wolf Creek received 11 inches of snow with 9 of 10 lifts and all trails open.

If you’re traveling into Denver International Airport to hit the slopes, be aware the spring break rush is on and we’re giving you a look at what to expect.