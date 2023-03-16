Watch Now
DIA spring break rush is on: Here's what to expect the next few days

The busiest period is expected to be between Thursday, March 16 and Monday, March 20 with 70,000 passengers moving through checkpoints.
Despite weather, spring break surge is on at DIA.
Posted at 5:38 AM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 07:38:03-04

DENVER — The spring break rush is on at Denver International Airport as increased traffic is expected over the next few days. With big school districts on break and visitors arriving for spring skiing, Denver7 is giving you a look at what to expect at DIA.

An early first look at security lines Thursday morning showed a rush of travelers, but the wait time in the south security area was only around 24 minutes. Latest security estimated wait times can be checked here.

Denver7 reporter Veronica Acosta said the line wrapped back toward baggage claim, but most travelers have probably seen longer wait times at the airport.

Airport officials said between March 16 and March 25, DIA expects more than 600,000 passengers through TSA checkpoints.

As of around 6 a.m., the airport has only reported around 9 flight cancellations over the past 24 hours, according to Flightaware.com.

All parking lots at DIA appear to be open and if you’re never traveled out of Denver International, here’s helpful information on determining which parking lot is best for your trip.

Another factor to consider during the spring break rush – the airport said airlines have scheduled flights to leave in smaller time frames meaning that could factor into wait times at security.

When should you expect longer wait times at TSA? The airport said between 8 and 9 a.m. and 3 to 4 p.m. are typically the busiest times.

As you might expect, DIA recommends arriving at the airport 2 hours in advance of your flight departure just in case.

