'I let your actions eat me alive for years': Drugging, rape victims applaud sentence in Stephen Matthews case

DENVER — Through tears, trembling voices and clear anguish in court Friday afternoon, a group of women shared their experiences of being drugged and sexually assaulted by a Denver cardiologist they had met on a dating app. But as evening fell outside the courtroom, there were tearful smiles and applause.

Just before 6 p.m. Friday, Judge Eric Johnson sentenced Stephen Matthews, now 37, to 158 years in prison, the maximum sentence.

In mid-August, a jury found him guilty on all but three counts that were filed against him following his arrest in March 2023. In all, they totaled 35 counts which included multiple sexual assault charges and second-degree assault (drugging) in connection with the drugging and sexual assaults of nearly a dozen women. His March 2023 arrest came after a woman reported to Denver police that she had been drugged during a date and sexually assaulted at the defendant's home. The following month, investigators said they believed Matthews may have been involved in “other incidents” and urged any other potential victims to contact Denver police. Matthews was arrested again in May 2023, after nine more women went to police with similar allegations, with some dating back to 2019. They said they had met Matthews online, met for drinks and lost some of their memory of the aftermath, according to an arrest affidavit.

By the end of the investigation, 11 women had reported that Matthews drugged them. Of those, nine reported he sexually assaulted them too. The allegations resulted in 38 total charges, which he pleaded not guilty to, sending the case to trial.

“Stephen Matthews had a deliberate and very particular way of identifying and selecting the targets that he would eventually perpetrate against," a prosecutor said during closing arguments in August. “This is an obvious, obvious case of a man who feels entitled to perpetrate against women for his own benefit by robbing them of memory, by robbing them of bodily autonomy, and by impairing their memories, only to have them come in and testify and criticize them for the fact that [their memories] don't exist.”

The defense argued that the prosecution's case lacked evidence, telling the jury, “Don't let the volume of accusations override your common sense and your reasonableness."

On Aug. 13, Matthews was found guilty of dozens of counts against him.

He was sentenced Friday after more than 20 people — victims and loved ones — had their voices heard in the courtroom.

Victims address courtroom: "I let your actions eat me alive for years"

"I'm never going to be able to remember, but I'm also never going to be able to forget."

That woman's statement was a running theme through Friday's impact statements ahead of Matthews' sentencing. The victims couldn't recall everything from their attacks, but what they did remember has had a life-long effect on them and their loved ones.

Many of those victims met Matthews on online dating apps. One described him as checking many boxes: He was active, good-looking, and had a good career and a dog.

“He used my softness as a reason to target me," one woman said.

Matthews invited the women to specific locations — sometimes somewhere public, sometimes his home — where he drugged them after gaining their trust. If he wasn't home, he brought them there, prosecutors said. The women recalled similar feelings of confusion as the drugs took effect. They wondered why they felt like they had consumed way more alcohol than they had.

They had memory loss. Some woke up in the middle of the assaults, but were too foggy to react, they said. One woman recalled "horrific snapshots" as she became conscious and then blacked out again during the assault. In some cases, Matthews filmed it. Another woman, in a haze but knowing she had to escape, ran outside barefoot in below-freezing temperatures.

A few of the women mentioned that they were kicked out of his house afterward and left to fend for themselves under the influence of a mystery drug.

One said she spent just one hour and 27 minutes with Matthews and within that time, he drugged her, filmed her, assaulted her and put her into a rideshare car headed home with a head wound and her underwear ripped. She said Matthews' defense team played 13 minutes of footage showing him setting up his phone to record a video, climbing on top of her and assaulting her. She had to watch it during the trial in a room full of strangers, she said.

Some of the women remembered feeling like they were in a blur for days afterward. If they reached out to ask Matthews about it, he told them they became very drunk. In court, the women recalled the embarrassment and shame that brought.

One woman recalled texting Matthews to ask why her underwear and tights were ripped open. He gaslit her, she said. Needing closure and answers, she went to his house and when he offered her a drink, she refused. Within minutes, he said he needed to go back to work and kicked her out, she said.

Another woman, who worked in a school at the time, said she loved the students so much she went to school the day after the assault. She recalled sitting next to the children while unknowingly shaking off the effect of a date rape drug.

The aftermath of the assault was different for each of them, but followed similar themes. They blamed themselves. They recoiled socially and became paranoid around other men. Their careers wavered and sometimes fell apart. Multiple women brought up their struggles with suicidal thoughts. One couldn't stay in Colorado anymore.

“I still haven't released all the guilt I felt that day," one said.

“It feels like my biggest mistake, but it wasn't my mistake. It wasn't even Stephen’s mistake. It was his pattern," another woman said.

In some cases, the women went straight to the Denver Police Department to make a report. In others, they stayed silent.

"I let your actions eat me alive for years," a woman told Matthews in court.

But all of the women named in connection with the charges came forward to police at some point, whether it was immediately or years later after seeing the news of his arrest and the similar attacks he was then-alleged of.

Several family members and friends of the victims also spoke in court Friday.

“You tore her life apart," one mother said of her daughter. "You took away her trust and happiness and ability to enjoy life in an open and carefree way.”

Another said her smart, kind and responsible daughter had become incredibly cautious.

“My great fear is that someone would hurt my children," she said. "And now my fears aren't some distant nightmare. They're real. And that feeling never goes away.”

A mother who lived outside Colorado recalled asking the Denver Police Department to do a welfare check after she couldn't get in touch with her daughter. She couldn't protect her daughter that night, she told the court, crying.

Some of the victims and family members noted that the only time they saw Matthews appear to feel remorse was when he was convicted. He rocked back and forth, crying, multiple women said.

"But it came from self-pity and cowardice," one said.

One woman recalled what a detective told her after the verdict was read: "From the start, I always believed you."

Another woman said Matthews had done "many stupid things" but one of the worst was underestimating the victims who were able to take down "this monster."

Their message to the defendant was clear:

“We are a powerful army of survivors and you are nothing.”

“I hope everyone you know betrays you and hurts you.”

“You won't get the opportunity to hurt anybody else, if it’s the last thing I accomplish.”

“Steven Matthew, it is now time for the life you deserve: life behind bars without the possibility of getting out.”

The women, as well as the prosecutors, also expressed astonishment and frustration with some of the comments made by Matthews' defense team, led by Douglas Todd Cohen.

One woman called it an "appalling amount of gaslighting and victim-blaming" by not just Matthews, but his defense attorneys. She said the defense played a video of her in the courtroom that Matthews' recorded on a cell phone while she was in his home. The woman, who was skilled in gymnastics, said she saw the video along with everybody else in the courtroom, and watched her ability to control her body fade as she attempted an unsuccessful cartwheel.

The defense "made jokes at my expense" and "even gave me an Olympic score" on the cartwheel, she said.

Another recalled that the defense tried to undermine her by calling her a "jilted lover with buyer’s remorse." She continued, adding that while the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty, the victims in this case were presumed by the defense to be lying until it could be proven that they were telling the truth.

"I had to convince strangers that the worst day in my life happened," she said.

One woman told the courtroom that the defense attorneys had accused her mother of being a bad parent. She strongly refuted that, telling her mother, who was in the courtroom, "You are a great mom. The best mom."

A victim's family member, who is also a practicing lawyer, said she was saddened and dismayed by the "victim-blaming, gaslighting and disdain (the defense) had for these women." Ridiculing them in the courtroom was an "unnecessary infliction of pain," she said.

"They tried to put me on trial for my own pain and suffering that my attacker, their client, caused," one woman told the courtroom Friday.

A friend of a victim said the women who were victimized did nothing wrong, yet were put on attack — and had their credibility, consent and autonomy attacked — by the defense.

In a brief retort, defense attorney Cohen said it would be improper for Judge Johnson to negatively look at the defense's "zealous" cross-examination of police and witnesses pointing out inconsistencies when deciding on sentencing.

The defense also welcomed Matthews' loved ones to speak in front of the courtroom. His parents, stepfather, sister and brother all addressed the court. His stepfather said Matthews has spent the time since his conviction reflecting on his actions and how they have impacted other people, and that he hopes Matthews will find purpose in his sentence.

His mother detailed obstacles Matthews faced growing up — stress in her marriage, delayed speech and ADHD — before he went on to his acceptance at a medical college. She said he'd benefit from intense rehabilitation. She told Matthews that she loved him.

Matthews' father said he was moved by the victims' statements and sad so many lives were impacted. He said his son has alcoholism, and rehabilitation can treat it so he can become a productive member of society. He called forgiveness the most important healing factor.

Matthews’ siblings also spoke. His sister, a mother with three daughters, said she is an advocate for women and a sexual assault survivor herself. She said her brother could be a person of a value in this world, but it depends on his choices moving forward. She asked Judge Johnson to consider a sentence that included treatment instead of life imprisonment. Matthews' brother, a trial lawyer, said he was not there to defend his brother but did not believe he saw any evidence that should have led to a conviction.

Defense attorney Cohen wrapped up sentencing statements Friday afternoon. He reviewed the sentencing ranges and factors for the charges against his client. He also stressed that the Matthews' assaults never involved any minors or cardiology patients. Following Matthews arrest, he did not flee on bond, he shared his phone with detectives and appeared for all court hearings, Cohen said. He said some of the women voluntarily had second or third dates with Matthews and apologized to him for drinking too much.

Cohen concluded by asking for "proportionality" in the sentencing.

Stephen Matthews sentencing

The prosecution asked for the maximum sentence, saying the words of the victims are not a collection of stories as the defendants wanted everybody to believe. They were a lived reality. And there are likely dozens of other women who did not come forward, they said. The prosecution also asked for $25,766 in restitution for victim compensation.

The defense asked for less time in prison, with a focus on rehabilitation. They also asked for the court to waive related fines and costs.

"Mr. Matthews, you know, you have diminished this world," the judge said minutes before sentencing. "You have dimmed many of its lights. You've hurt our society, and it's a darker place because of you. You brought disgrace upon yourself."

To the victims, he said: "I will sentence. I cannot heal. Many of you are here for closure. I hate to disappoint you, but I will not be able to provide you closure. Closure will come from within."

Judge Johnson sentenced Matthews to the maximum sentence of 158 years in prison. Within those 158 years are the eight sexual assault convictions, which carried 12 years each to be served consecutive to each other and the other charges.

"It would be improper — it would depreciate what you have done, the heinousness of your crimes — if you did not serve a sentence for each victim individually," the judge said.

He also denied the defense's request to waive related fines and costs, saying "You can pay that." He added that Matthews will have to register as a sex offender.

You can read Judge Johnson's statement at the conclusion of the sentencing hearing below.

It's late — I won't do a lot, except just to begin with, contrary to other assertions, the evidence in this case is overwhelming. The evidence of guilt is patently overwhelming.

And in here today, there is a room full of pain. And this is pain that you have caused your victims. So much suffering, none of it deserved. I also acknowledge in this room full of pain, your family and that you have caused them to suffer. Your family had to hear the anger and the pain that you caused victims directed at them. Your family just wanted to be proud of you and to love you, and they will still love you. Mom, stepfather, father — I get it as a parent. They're always going to love you, but the shame you have brought on them will be a heavy burden that they will bear the rest of their lives. I'm sure they raise you better.

… Mr. Matthews, you know, you have diminished this world. You have dimmed many of its lights. You've hurt our society, and it's a darker place because of you. You brought disgrace upon yourself. You brought disgrace upon that name that was given to you, that was pure and clean the day your parents gave it to you. You even managed to ruin dating applications. I mean, what should have been technology with a really fun upside — the opportunity to meet people you couldn't otherwise meet, maybe fall in love, maybe have a family now — it's just something else for young girls and young women to fear as another danger zone.

My understanding is that some of my jurors are listening. I want to thank you again for the service in this case. They sacrificed one month of their life to do their duty to our system under our Constitution. Their sacrifice cannot be appreciated enough. You listened to the evidence, you held the prosecution to their burden of proof, you did your duty, and I thank you.

You know Mr. Cohen, in your closing argument, you again mention that these women went to his apartment and they drank. Good Lord, I wish this trial had been videotaped, and I wish a tape of this trial could be played in every university, and that everybody in this country could watch it, because we have been programmed to believe that victims will act a certain way. And if there's anything this case proved — beyond guilt, beyond reasonable doubt — was that how we think victims are going to react is 100% wrong. How we think they should act is completely misguided. And if anybody thinks they know how they are going to react until they are faced with the pressure and in that situation, you have no idea, you're completely wrong.

Very briefly to the victims, I started my career out in Jefferson County, and this was not my case, but I was in the office when Det. Stacey Galbraith of the Golden Police Department, and Det. Edna Hendershot of the Westminster Police Department believed a victim. I was in the courtroom when the judge sentenced Mark O'Leary, a serial rapist, and it's now a Netflix series called “Unbelievable.” And now I find myself having presided over this trial. I'll add (Denver) Det. Jennifer Lott and Detective Andrew Como to the names I will remember.

You were heard. You were believed. The verdict says that and the Venn diagram between not proven and innocent is not a circle. As I sit up here in this robe, I am not Eric Johnson. I represent the law. I represent the rule of law. I represent society. And it does fall to me to hand out punishment, and a punishment that's commensurate with the social contract breaches you have so egregiously done.

I will sentence. I cannot heal. Many of you are here for closure. I hate to disappoint you, but I will not be able to provide you closure. Closure will come from within. It will come from you. It will come from your family. The best thing you can do is live well, be happy, and I wish you peace.

… These women were strangers to you, or at the very least you promoted the relationship primarily for the purpose of sexual victimization. And finally, given the totality of the evidence in this case, I find it not difficult, at all, to believe that you would subsequently commit one or more offenses if you were released. So, you are deemed a sexually violent predator.

There was a lot of talk by Mr. Cohen about proportionality, and I acknowledge that when we start talking about some of these numbers, it does start to sound silly. But then we put that into perspective — the reality is we don't have truth in sentencing, and he's probably looking at doing 35% of his time. So, that's some other way to look at that and put things into perspective when considering multiple consecutive sentencings.

So it's easy to get lost in the weeds of 200, 100. But when we look at one woman, 12 years is an infinitely reasonable sentence.