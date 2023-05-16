More women come forward, accuse Denver cardiologist of sexually assaulting them during meet ups

DENVER — A Denver cardiologist arrested in March for sexual assault of a female victim is now facing more allegations and charges from nine additional victims.

Stephen Matthews, 35, was arrested for the second time Monday after Denver police gathered new evidence from nine different women who came forward following the doctor’s initial arrest on March 27.

According to the March arrest affidavit, a woman accused Matthews of drugging her during a brunch date and then sexually assaulting her at his home.

The victim told investigators she lost her memory from the point she arrived at Matthews’ home and didn’t begin making new memories until later that evening at her home with paramedics checking on her, the document states.

The victim met Matthews on Hinge, a dating app. The two had talked via the app for several weeks and agreed to meet for brunch on January 29, the court document states.

At the time of his arrest, police believed there were additional victims and asked during the April 18 announcement for those who had interactions with the suspect to come forward, which generated calls from nine different women, according to police.

The nine additional victims told police similar stories -- that they met the suspect online and agreed to meet up for drinks, after which the victims reported losing large chunks of their memories. The alleged assaults occurred as early as 2019, according to the affidavit.

The Denver District Attorney’s Office said as a result of new victims coming forward, prosecutors will dismiss the original criminal case against Matthews and file a new criminal case alleging 16 felony counts involving a total of 10 female victims.

According to the Colorado Heart & Vascular website, Matthews is a board-certified cardiologist and internal medicine physician. His practice is "open to all adults with cardiovascular diseases," the website states.