Denver PD seeking additional information after cardiologist arrested for sexual assault

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is seeking additional information after a cardiologist was arrested for sexual assault.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim met Stephen Matthews, 35, on Hinge, a dating app. The two had talked via the app for several weeks and agreed to meet for brunch on January 29, the court document states.

The two ate breakfast and had mimosas with their meal. The victim told investigators Matthews invited her to his house after. She agreed, and the two walked roughly five minutes to Matthews' home, the arrest affidavit states.

The two played Jenga and hung out in Matthews' hot tub, according to the document. The arrest affidavit states that the victim began to "feel poorly" after some time, and she last remembers being in the hot tub.

The victim's next memory is being at her home with paramedics checking on her, the document states. The victim told investigators she has no memory from about noon to 9:40 p.m.

The victim discovered that she took an Uber home at around 3:40 p.m. At some point, she called her friend and sister and was told that she was not making sense at the time, according to the affidavit.

The sister came to check on her, and found the victim standing in the shower in her underwear, the affidavit states.

The victim had hickies on her chest, but did not remember "any interaction like that" with Matthews, the document reads. The next day, the victim had a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner (SANE) exam completed.

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim learned that her mother's friend had a date with Matthews a couple of years ago and "had a similar experience."

Investigators reached out to Matthews by phone and informed him about the investigation. He agreed to talk to investigators.

According to the affidavit, Matthews told investigators the victim had one or two mimosas and half of an avocado toast during breakfast before the two went back to his place. He said the victim then had a "larger mimosa" while he had tequila, the document states. He also claimed that the victim had two shots of tequila with her mimosa.

Matthews said the two eventually went to the hot tub, the affidavit states, and began kissing. He told investigators he asked if the victim wanted to go to the bed. He said she agreed, and they had consensual sex, according to the affidavit.

Matthews told investigators the victim seemed fine at the time, but that she vomited after they were done having sex. He said he helped her, and that she vomited two more times, the document reads.

Matthews said he offered the victim water, but she declined. He then asked if she wanted to take a shower, which she did, the affidavit states.

Matthews told investigators he put the victim in the shower, and she sat in there "for some time."

The victim eventually came downstairs, and Matthews said she seemed to be doing better, the affidavit reads. She then called for an Uber and went home, Matthews told investigators.

According to the document, Matthews said he checked in with the victim later and that she had been apologetic.

Investigators spoke with the victim's mother, sister and a friend who had seen her that day. They also spoke with another friend who talked to the victim on the phone that day.

The individuals told investigators they had seen the victim drink in the past, but none of them "had ever seen her like she was then."

Matthews was arrested and charged with sexual assault - victim helpless, sexual assault - no consent and sexual assault - victim incapable appraising condition. He posted a $50,000 bond.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for May 15.

According to the Colorado Heart & Vascular website, Matthews is a board-certified cardiologist and internal medicine physician. His practice is "open to all adults with cardiovascular diseases," the website states.

Investigators believe that there may have been "other incidents" involving Matthews. Anyone who believes that they may have been victimized by Matthews is asked to call the Denver Police Sex Crimes Unit at 720-913-6040.

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual assault, help is available through the Colorado Coalition Against Sexual Assault (CCASA).