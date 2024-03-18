Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-76 lanes closed near Denver on Monday afternoon

A portion of I-76 along Commerce City remained closed Monday afternoon after what appeared to be an incident involving construction equipment overturned on the interstate.
Watch the latest Denver 7+ Colorado News headlines any time.
i 76 closure.png
Posted at 5:11 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 19:46:35-04

DENVER — A portion of I-76 along Commerce City remained closed Monday afternoon after what appeared to be an incident involving construction equipment overturned on the interstate.

According to CDOT both the east and westbound lanes have been impacted.

I-76 westbound was closed between US 6 and CO 224 as of 5 p.m. reporting around an 8 minute delay.

The I-76 eastbound lanes were experiencing around a 9 minute delay, but as of 5:07 p.m., the lanes have reopened.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the initial call came in at around 2:35 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a bridge.

Along with the westbound closure, CSP said CDOT will need to keep the left lane of WB I-76 closed for up to a week.

Footage from AirTracker7 showed an overturned construction vehicle near an 18-wheeler.

There was no other information available.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here