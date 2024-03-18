I-76 lanes closed near Denver on Monday afternoon

DENVER — A portion of I-76 along Commerce City remained closed Monday afternoon after what appeared to be an incident involving construction equipment overturned on the interstate.

According to CDOT both the east and westbound lanes have been impacted.

I-76 westbound was closed between US 6 and CO 224 as of 5 p.m. reporting around an 8 minute delay.

The I-76 eastbound lanes were experiencing around a 9 minute delay, but as of 5:07 p.m., the lanes have reopened.

According to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP), the initial call came in at around 2:35 p.m. for a report of a multi-vehicle crash involving a bridge.

Along with the westbound closure, CSP said CDOT will need to keep the left lane of WB I-76 closed for up to a week.

Footage from AirTracker7 showed an overturned construction vehicle near an 18-wheeler.

There was no other information available.