I-70 eastbound closed east of Denver to Kansas due to weather conditions

I-70 Westbound is also shut down from Limon to Deer Trail. US-24 is closed in both directions from Limon to Falcon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.
Posted at 5:35 AM, Feb 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-09 09:07:50-05

DENVER — High winds and snow are forcing highway closures Thursday morning in Colorado.

Eastbound I-70 is closed east of Denver to Kansas with adverse conditions making travel difficult.

I-70 Westbound is also shut down from Limon to Deer Trail. US-24 is closed in both directions from Limon to Falcon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CO-86 is closed from I-70 to Kiowa. Many roads in the mountains are also covered in snow this morning.

Roadways in the metro are mostly okay, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber, but it is much slicker south of Denver.

A cold front has pushed through Colorado with gusty winds and some snow continuing south and east of Denver, according to Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. Thursday will be cooler with the snow ending north to south, but continuing in the mountains, Hidalgo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated

