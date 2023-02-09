I-70 eastbound closed east of Denver to Kansas due to weather conditions

DENVER — High winds and snow are forcing highway closures Thursday morning in Colorado.

Eastbound I-70 is closed east of Denver to Kansas with adverse conditions making travel difficult.

I-70 Westbound is also shut down from Limon to Deer Trail. US-24 is closed in both directions from Limon to Falcon, according to the Colorado State Patrol.

CO-86 is closed from I-70 to Kiowa. Many roads in the mountains are also covered in snow this morning.

Roadways in the metro are mostly okay, according to Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber, but it is much slicker south of Denver.

A cold front has pushed through Colorado with gusty winds and some snow continuing south and east of Denver, according to Denver7 morning meteorologist Lisa Hidalgo. Thursday will be cooler with the snow ending north to south, but continuing in the mountains, Hidalgo said.

This is a developing story and will be updated

This is the moment the gates came down to block traffic from getting on EB 70 from Airpark as I-70 is closed east of Denver to Kansas for now due to the weather. pic.twitter.com/izvLMYHHAM — Jayson Luber (@Denver7Traffic) February 9, 2023