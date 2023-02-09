Colder and windy along Colorado's Front Range today

A cold front rolled into Colorado overnight and we're still seeing some gusty winds and snow south and east of Denver. The roads will be dry in Denver for the morning drive, but we could see a few flurries.

Thursday will be windy and colder with snow ending from north to south, but continuing in the mountains. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s for Denver and the eastern plains with a cold, stiff wind from the northwest adding to the chill. In the mountains, snow showers and gusty winds can be expected with highs in the 20s.

We'll see drier, warmer and calmer conditions on Friday. Skies will clear out tonight and we'll see plenty of sunshine on Friday, with highs near 50 degrees in Denver.

It will be even warmer on Saturday. We'll see increasing clouds on Saturday, with highs in the mid- to upper 50s. Our next chance of snow is next Wednesday.

Weather Links

MORE: Hourly forecast | Latest forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Stream live, current temperatures plus radars across Colorado anytime for free: Weather 24/7 streaming on the free Denver7+ app on your TV or watch from your computer or mobile phone anytime.

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.