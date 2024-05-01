I-25 southbound lanes impacted near Broomfield due to rollover crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A crash forced the closure of several southbound lanes of I-25 north of Hwy 7 early Wednesday afternoon.

Broomfield police said all southbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted onto County Road 8, but later updated to say one lane of I-25 was open.

As of 2:15 p.m., police said all lanes of I-25 have reopened.

There were no reported injuries in the rollover crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨 All SB lanes of I-25 are closed just north of Hwy 7 for a rollover crash involving a truck and trailer. No injuries. Traffic is being diverted off the hwy at County Road 8. Delays are imminent. Tow is enroute. Updates will be shared here when available. pic.twitter.com/pEPbciKNqT — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 1, 2024