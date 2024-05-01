I-25 southbound lanes impacted near Broomfield due to rollover crash

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A crash forced the closure of several southbound lanes of I-25 north of Hwy 7 early Wednesday afternoon.
Broomfield police said all southbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted onto County Road 8, but later updated to say one lane of I-25 was open.
As of 2:15 p.m., police said all lanes of I-25 have reopened.
There were no reported injuries in the rollover crash.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
TRAFFIC ADVISORY 🚨 All SB lanes of I-25 are closed just north of Hwy 7 for a rollover crash involving a truck and trailer. No injuries. Traffic is being diverted off the hwy at County Road 8. Delays are imminent. Tow is enroute. Updates will be shared here when available. pic.twitter.com/pEPbciKNqT— Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) May 1, 2024
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.