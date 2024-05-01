Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

I-25 southbound lanes impacted near Broomfield due to rollover crash

Broomfield police said all southbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted onto County Road 8, but later updated to say one lane of I-25 was open.
i 25 south crash broomfield.png
CDOT
A crash forced the closure of several southbound lanes of I-25 north of Hwy 7 early Wednesday afternoon.
i 25 south crash broomfield.png
Posted at 1:19 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 16:13:30-04

BROOMFIELD, Colo. – A crash forced the closure of several southbound lanes of I-25 north of Hwy 7 early Wednesday afternoon.

Broomfield police said all southbound lanes were closed with traffic diverted onto County Road 8, but later updated to say one lane of I-25 was open.

As of 2:15 p.m., police said all lanes of I-25 have reopened.

There were no reported injuries in the rollover crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you want Denver7 to follow up? Click here