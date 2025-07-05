I-25 southbound reopens at 8th Ave. after deadly hit-and-run crash

UPDATE: As of 10:40 a.m., all southbound I-25 lanes past 6th Avenue have reopened. "Traffic will return to normal in a bit," added Denver7 Traffic Expert Jayson Luber.

DENVER – The southbound lanes of I-25 at 8th Avenue remain closed after a person was struck and killed on the interstate in an apparent hit and run crash.

All lanes of I-25 south are closed at 8th Avenue due to the crash near 6th Avenue.

Limited information was available but the Denver Police Department told Denver7 the crash involves a deadly hit-and-run and it is believed someone might have been changing a tire on the side of the road.

Denver7 traffic expert Jayson Luber said all I-25 lanes are being diverted onto 6th Avenue and the best detour “might be to exit Speer and take that across downtown to Kalamath and that down to I-25.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.