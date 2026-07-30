Two suspects arrested in connection with shooting death of 23-year-old, following hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of 23-year-old Andrew Bott on Saturday, following a reported hit-and-run crash, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said.

Steven Simpson, 25, is being held on a first-degree murder charge and was denied bond in court Thursday morning. His wife Corryn Simpson, 26, is being held on an accessory to a crime charge, and the judge decided to set a $200,000 cash/surety bond for her.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Steven was driving a white BMW on Saturday, July 25, with Corryn as his passenger when the driver of a blue Ford truck struck their car near W. Belleview Avenue and S. Santa Fe Drive in the City of Littleton.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, Corryn called Littleton police at 10:28 p.m. Saturday to report the truck hitting their car and driving away. She stayed on the phone with dispatch as Steven followed the truck. The dispatcher instructed the couple to stop following, but they continued.

Jeffco Law enforcement seek witnesses, video of shooting after hit-and-run crash Katie Parkins

Dispatch heard Steven make a threatening statement followed by the sound of two gunshots during the 911 call, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

At 10:32 p.m. Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said the driver of the blue Ford truck called 911 to report someone shooting at his vehicle, striking the passenger in his car, Bott, in the head. Bott later died at the hospital.

Steven and Corryn Simpson's next court appearances are scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, at 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.