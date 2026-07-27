Jefferson County Sheriff's Office seeks witnesses, video of alleged Littleton shooting after hit-and-run crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is looking for witnesses to a reported deadly shooting after a hit-and-run crash Saturday night.

Around 10:28 p.m. on Saturday, Littleton police said officers responded to report of a hit-and-run crash near S. Santa Fe Drive and W. Belleview Avenue. The driver of a blue Ford F-150 was said to have struck a couple of vehicles before driving away.

One of the crash victims, driving a white BMW SUV, called Littleton police to report that he was following the suspected Ford truck. Dispatch told the victim to stop following the vehicle and Littleton police issued a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) alert for the truck.

Minutes later around 10:32 p.m. Saturday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it received word from the driver of a blue F-150 that someone shot at his truck, hitting the person in the passenger seat.

The passenger had a gunshot wound to the head, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. He was taken to a nearby hospital, but later died. The shooting victim was identified as 23-year-old Andrew Bott from Littleton.

Family of Andrew Bott Screenshot

No arrests have been made. The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said Sunday, investigators executed a search warrant at a home in Highlands Ranch, taking two people to headquarters for questioning. Both were released pending further investigation, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are asking anyone driving along W. Bowles Avenue between S. Santa Fe Drive and Grant Ranch Boulevard around the time of 10:25 p.m. to 10:35 p.m. Saturday to review dash camera footage for evidence of the shooting. Residents and businesses in the area are also asked to review security video for that period of time. Anyone with information about the alleged crime is asked to contact the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office tip line at 303-271-5612 or email jcsocrimetips@jeffco.us.