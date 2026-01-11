Hundreds protest outside ICE office in Centennial following controversial federal agent shootings

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office in Centennial on Sunday morning, waving signs and chanting as they condemned the federal agency.

"This is good, especially, as much as I love [protesting at the State] Capitol, I like being here on site," protester Alix Farley said.

Sunday's demonstration came in response to recent controversial shootings involving federal agents in Minneapolis and Portland, including the death of Renee Good, and follows multiple anti-ICE protests across Colorado on Saturday.

Trump's administration has said both shootings were acts of self-defense against drivers who “weaponized” their vehicles to attack officers.

"This one's real close to home, so that's why we're here," Amanda Reyes said.

Among the protesters was Nathan Ducasse, who came out to peacefully protest alongside the Denver protest marching band "Notes of Dissent."

"We don't approve of, you know, abuses of power like the murder of Renee Good," Ducasse said.

Denver7

Just three weeks ago, in another incident that resonated with many protesters, activist Jeanette Vizguerra was released from ICE detention after spending nine months at a facility in Aurora.

On Sunday, she spoke to demonstrators as Federal Protective Service officers stood watch.

"Please, not only stand up in this moment, but also stand up every time," Vizguerra told the crowd.

Meanwhile, four days after the shooting, questions about federal agents' legal immunity continue to arise. President Donald Trump said the FBI should not share evidence with Minnesota state officials following Good's death.

"Well, normally I would [share evidence], but they're crooked officials," Trump said.

Minnesota leaders are pushing back against that stance.

"But the law is clear. We do have jurisdiction to make this decision. We cannot make any decision, however, if there is no evidence submitted to our office," Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty said.

As these legal debates unfold, protesters in the Denver metro area are maintaining their call for action.

"I think right now is the time that we should all speak out and actually fight for what we believe in," said Reyes.