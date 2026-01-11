Anti-ICE protests erupt across Colorado after fatal Minnesota shooting.

Protests over immigration enforcement broke out across Colorado on Saturday after fatal and nonfatal officer-involved shootings in Minneapolis and Portland.

The demonstrations come as the U.S. Department of Homeland Security continues its Twin Cities operation, which it calls its biggest-ever immigration enforcement effort. President Donald Trump's administration has said both shootings were acts of self-defense against drivers who “weaponized” their vehicles to attack officers.

Demonstrations occurred at multiple Colorado locations, including the State Capitol, the Aurora ICE facility, and Boulder. So far, protests have been peaceful.

In downtown Boulder, demonstrators lined Broadway and Canyon Boulevard, waving signs and chanting.

“We had originally planned this to be a totally silent vigil, but people are riled up,” said Christine Cowles, an organizer with Forever Indivisible Boulder.

One of the protesters, Bill Lindberg, just flew in from Minnesota to visit family in Colorado.

“We were looking for a way to express our opinion in Boulder,” he said.

Lindberg told Denver7 he was in Minneapolis on Wednesday when Good, a Colorado native, was shot and killed.

“We saw the events out at the ICE detention center and on Portland Avenue in South Minneapolis. So we're here to stand up for good and not for injustice,” he said.

Meanwhile, down the road in Superior, more protests were taking place.

“We're the people. We don't need to sit back and be silent,” said Ann Suthard, an organizer with SoBoCo Indivisible.

The group has been leading protests at the intersection of Marshall Rd. and McCaslin Blvd. every Saturday for almost a year now, but Suthard said today felt different.

“We are sick and appalled and angry at the murder of someone in Minneapolis, not just Renee Good, but others. So, we're out here protesting,” she said.

Elsewhere in Denver, demonstrations occurred as protesters took over the Highland Bridge, waving signs above drivers on I-25.

"We have to show solidarity in our country right now and fight for those voices that are already able to speak," one protester said.

Although Saturday’s demonstrations have ended, some protesters told Denver7 they're not done yet, with even more events planned across the metro on Sunday.

Denver7 reached out to the Denver ICE Field Office for comment and is still waiting to hear back.

