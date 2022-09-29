Human remains found north of Vallecito Reservoir in La Plata County

LA PLATA, Colo. — Hikers found human remains north of a reservoir in La Plata County on Monday and the Colorado Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the case.

CBI agents responded to the area of Middle Mountain Road north of Vallecito Reservoir — about 22 miles northeast of Durango — on Monday after hikers discovered human skeletal remains and contacted law enforcement.

The La Plata County Sheriff’s Office called CBI to assist with the case.

The remains have not been identified, but appear to be from an adult, CBI said Thursday morning.

The La Plata County Coroner will identify the person and notify their next of kin.

No other details were available as of Thursday morning.

This remains an active investigation.

This is at least the third time human remains have been found in Colorado this month. On Sunday morning, human remains were found in a field in eastern Pueblo County and on Sept. 4, Routt County authorities began investigating a death north of Adams Park after a hunter found a human skull.