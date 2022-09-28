Human remains found in Pueblo County field

PUEBLO, Colo. — Human remains were found in a field in eastern Pueblo County on Sunday morning.

The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office said its deputies responded to a field along the 3500 block of 36th Lane — in the Avondale area, southeast of Pueblo — around 11:15 a.m. on Sunday after a property owner reported finding possible human bones on his property.

Authorities determined the remains were indeed human, the sheriff's office said.



Detectives are currently working to determine what led to the person's death. Their identity will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner’s Office pending autopsy results.

The sheriff's office said there is no indication that there is a threat to the public.

Anybody who saw anything suspicious in this area is asked to call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at 719-583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at 719-542-7867 or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.