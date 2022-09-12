Human remains found in Routt County

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — Routt County authorities are investigating a death north of Adams Park after a hunter found a human skull on Sept. 4.

The Routt County Sheriff's Office said around 1:42 p.m. on Sept. 4, the sheriff's office received a call from a hunter who had discovered the skull north of Adams Park, which is roughly 25 miles northwest of Steamboat Springs. Authorities and the coroner's office responded to the scene.

When they arrived, they did not find any other remains.

On Sept. 9, the sheriff's office, along with Routt County Search and Rescue and three dog teams, continued the search. The dog teams found more skeletal remains about one mile from where the skull were found, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said it's not clear if the remains are Jacob Cyr, 31, who was last seen in the area on June 18 and was reported missing on Aug. 8. According to the Steamboat Pilot, Cyr was attending the Rainbow Gathering in north Routt County.