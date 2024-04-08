Human remains found near Jeffco hogback in March identified as missing Eagle man

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains found along the hogback in Jefferson County have been identified as a man reported missing from Eagle in December, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

The man was identified as Nicholas Salvagni, 33, according to an autopsy report Denver7 obtained Monday.

The remains were found by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office (JCSO) Mounted Patrol unit on March 6 east of the hogback along S. Rooney Road and north of Morrison. They were not on a trail, but not far from the Zorro Trail, which zigzags from the ridge down to a parking lot off S. Rooney Road, said Jacki Kelley, public information officer with the JCSO. An autopsy report detailed that a search group found a pair of shoes on a ridge between where Salvagni's body was located and where his car was parked, which led to the discovery of the body.

Human remains found on east side of hogback along Rooney Road in Jefferson County

The death did not appear to be suspicious as of then.

A few months prior, on Dec. 9, 2023, Salvagni was reported missing after he checked out of a hotel in Eagle. The Eagle Police Department said Salvagni was reportedly heading to Denver for a potential job interview. His vehicle was found in late January in unincorporated Jefferson County.

According to an autopsy report by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Salvagni's cause of death was listed as methamphetamine intoxication, though hypothermia was also considered. He did not have any traumatic injuries, the report reads, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.