Human remains found on east side of hogback along Rooney Road in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Human remains were found east of the hogback along S. Rooney Road and north of Morrison on Wednesday.

At 3:20 p.m. Wednesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it had closed S. Rooney Road between W. Colfax Avenue and W. Alameda Parkway, east of the Dakota Hogback and Dinosaur Ridge.

Google Maps This map shows the closure on Wednesday afternoon after human remains were found near the hogback.

About one hour later, the sheriff's office confirmed that its Mounted Patrol Unit had discovered human remains on the east side of the hogback.

The sheriff's office said it does not know the identify of the person, or their cause of death.

The death is not considered suspicious as of Wednesday afternoon, and there is no threat to the public, the sheriff's office said.

This story will be updated once more information is available.

