Eagle police searching for missing man last seen leaving hotel in December 2023

Posted at 8:11 PM, Feb 23, 2024
EAGLE, Colo. — The Eagle Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a man who was last seen leaving a hotel in December 2023.

Nicholas Salvagni, 33, was last seen on December 9, 2023, when he checked out of a hotel in Eagle. His dog was found on December 2, 2023, in unincorporated Jefferson County, and his vehicle was found on Jan. 31 in the same area.

Eagle police said Salvagni was reportedly heading to Denver for a potential job interview with an unknown company. He has a commercial driver's license (CDL) and "may have sought employment in that field."

Nicholas Salvagni

Salvagni is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair. He occasionally wears eyeglasses.

Anyone with information on Salvagni's whereabouts is asked to call Eagle PD at 970-479-2200. Tipsters can remain anonymous by contacting the Eagle County Crime Stoppers through the online portal.

