Help Colorado equestrian facility devastated by barn fire, killing several horses

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — The community is coming together to raise funds for a Colorado equestrian facility and an employee injured while attempting to save horses from a burning barn.

The fire on Monday at Watson Equestrian in Franktown devastated the facility claiming the lives of several horses.

Two separate GoFundMe campaigns were launched including one for Sarah Watson, who started Watson Equestrian in 2011 to train riders and horses, specializing in young and older horses, according to the organization's website.

Kristina McCombie, who started the fundraiser, said on GoFundMe “To know Sarah is to know her infectious laugh, her kind demeanor, her incredible horsemanship, her hard work ethic, and her amazing heart.”

As of Tuesday morning, over $45,000 was raised and McCombie said “all funds raised here will go directly to Sarah and her clients as they start to rebuild.”

A second fundraiser was launched for Eddie Soto, the lead hand at Watson Equestrian, who jumped into action at around 3 a.m. on Monday after a smoke alarm alerted him to the inferno in the barn.

“In a heroic attempt, Eddie put his own life in danger and started saving horses. With the barn now fully involved in the fire, Eddie was able to save 4 horses and get himself out, not without suffering himself,” said organizer Ian Wright on GoFundMe. “Rushing not more than 100 ft away Eddie burst into his house where his wife, mother-in-law and 3 young kids slept.”Soto sustained smoke inhalation and minor burns and was released from a hospital.

“Eddie is out of the hospital and recovering from his smoke inhalation and minor burns and unfortunately now he is unsure of his future,” said Wright on GoFundMe.

AirTracker7 A fire at Watson Equestrian in Franktown killed several horses, devastating the facility on November 27, 2023.

The fundraiser aims to help Soto and his family during the holiday season as his home, which was connected to the destroyed barn, no longer has water.

Everything was lost in the barn fire which according to the Franktown Fire District, started in the early morning hours near Colorado State Highway 83 and N. Russellville Road.

In a post on social media, Watson Equestrian thanked supporters who have reached out.

“Watson Equestrian, LLC is heartbroken over the tragic loss of our beloved horses and appreciate the outpouring of love and support our community is providing. At this time we please ask for privacy.”

