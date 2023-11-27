Watch Now
One person hospitalized, several horses die in Franktown barn fire Monday morning

One person was hospitalized and several horses died in a Franktown barn fire Monday morning. Flames and smoke could be seen for miles from the barn near N. Russelville Road.
Franktown Fire_1.jpeg
Franktown Fire_3.jpeg
Franktown Fire_2.jpeg
Posted at 6:22 AM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 09:13:53-05

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — One person was hospitalized and several horses died in a Franktown barn fire Monday morning.

One of the caretakers was able to let four horses out of the barn before the smoke became too heavy, Franktown Fire Protection District said. That person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Flames and smoke could be seen for miles from the barn near N. Russelville Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"No need to call 911. Emergency crews are on scene," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, a smoke alarm went off in a hose barn near Colorado State Highway 83 and N. Russellville Road, Franktown Fire Protection District posted on X. When firefighters go tthere, crews were able to use the rural water supply to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Franktown Fire Protection District.

IMG_0608.jpg

