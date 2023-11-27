One person hospitalized, several horses die in Franktown barn fire Monday morning

FRANKTOWN, Colo. — One person was hospitalized and several horses died in a Franktown barn fire Monday morning.

One of the caretakers was able to let four horses out of the barn before the smoke became too heavy, Franktown Fire Protection District said. That person was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Flames and smoke could be seen for miles from the barn near N. Russelville Road, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"No need to call 911. Emergency crews are on scene," the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.

Active scene: #DCSO deputies are on scene of a large commercial barn fire near Russellville Road and N. State Hwy 83, assisting @FranktownFire, @SouthMetroPIO, Castle Rock Fire, @Elizabeth_Fire, @WestDouglasFire and Jackson Fire. pic.twitter.com/UewCqO2kyN — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) November 27, 2023

Just before 4 a.m. Monday, a smoke alarm went off in a hose barn near Colorado State Highway 83 and N. Russellville Road, Franktown Fire Protection District posted on X. When firefighters go tthere, crews were able to use the rural water supply to contain the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to the Franktown Fire Protection District.

Just before 4 a.m. FFPD responded to a smoke alarm activation in a horse barn near the N. Russellville Rd. Upon arrival, crews found a heavily involved fire. Working on rural water supply crews have contained the fire. 1:2 pic.twitter.com/GOfCr1ja94 — Franktown Fire (@FranktownFire) November 27, 2023