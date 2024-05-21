Heavy equipment, snow shovels used to clean up hail piled knee-deep in small Colorado city

Denver7 will cover the storm damage in Yuma Tuesday at 5 p.m.

DENVER (AP) — Residents in a small city in the northeastern corner of Colorado are cleaning up after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community.

JJ Unger/AP This image taken from video provided by JJ Unger, shows hail damage to a window of vehicle, Monday night, May 20, 2024, in Yuma, Colo. Residents in the small city in northeastern Colorado were cleaning up Tuesday after hail the size of baseballs and golf balls pounded the community, with heavy construction equipment and snow shovels being used to clear hail that had piled up knee-deep the night before. (JJ Unger via AP)

Heavy construction equipment and snow shovels were being used Tuesday to clear the hail that piled up knee-deep in the city of Yuma.

Monday night’s storm shattered vehicle windshields, pounded the siding off buildings and broke many windows in its path.

Watch a resident's video of the storm live below.

Strong storm hits Yuma on May 20, 2024

lt also brought heavy rain to the city of about 3,500 people about 40 miles west of Nebraska, stranding some cars in the street.

A tornado watch was issued for northeast Colorado until 11 p.m. on Monday.