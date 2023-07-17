Heat advisory Monday in Denver metro as temps soar to near 100 degrees

DENVER — Temperatures will soar to nearly 100 degrees on Monday in the Denver metro as a heat advisory goes into effect at 10 a.m. across the I-25 Corridor.

The excessive temps could cause heat-related illnesses and people outside for extended periods of time should stay alert for symptoms of heat exhaustion.

Cities in the heat advisory include the Denver metro, Boulder, Greeley and Fort Collins.

The National Weather Service in Boulder urges people to stay hydrated, seek shade and check on people prone to heat-related injuries, especially the elderly.

Monday will be the hottest day of the year so far with temperatures across the Front Range expected to reach the upper 90s with a few locations potentially hitting 100 degrees.

NWS Boulder

“We have a UV index that is extreme today,” said Lisa Hidalgo, Denver7 morning meteorologist. “So make sure you have a lot of sunscreen, it will not take long to burn in these kinds of conditions.”A Denver7 weather action day is in effect as we’ll see the 5th straight day of 90 degree heat. For a comparison, by this point last year, Denver had already seen 28 days of 90 degree heat.

There will not be much moisture in the atmosphere to drop a cooling shower on Monday, but an isolated storm could form in the foothills.

Heat exhaustion will be a real concern for people outdoors Monday. According to the NWS, heat exhaustion symptoms include dizziness, heavy sweating, nausea and weakness. Go inside immediately or seek shade, drink water and loosen clothes if feeling symptoms.

It's important to know heat exhaustion can turn into heat stroke.

The NWS said heat stroke symptoms include confusion, dizziness and eventually the person becoming unconscious.

NWS Boulder

More clouds begin to build on Tuesday bringing around a 20 percent chance of an afternoon shower or storm in Denver.

Then a cold front will begin to sweep across Colorado’s plains Wednesday morning bringing temperatures back down to normal.

Highs will remain in the mid to upper 90s through Wednesday before a better chance of storms return later in the week.

Looking for a cooldown from the excessive heat? By Thursday, afternoon highs will drop into the lower to mid 80s as storms become likely.

The 10-day extended forecast shows the warmer-than-average temperatures stick around across the region.

