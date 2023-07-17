Watch Now
Denver7 | WeatherToday's Forecast

Actions

Heat advisory issued for the Denver metro area

Highs near 100 degrees across Colorado's eastern plains
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Denver metro area on Monday as high temperatures are expected to flirt with triple-digits.
71723 forecast.jpg
Posted at 5:36 AM, Jul 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-17 07:53:44-04

Today is going to be the hottest day of the year, with highs near 100 degrees this afternoon.

The heat will build quickly today. We'll see low 90s by lunch and highs near 100 degrees by 4p.m. A heat advisory is in effect from 10 am to 4 pm.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only be a few degrees cooler. We'll see mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of gusty afternoon storms.

Slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for afternoon storms arrives Wednesday through the end of the week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.

Denver7 Weather

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
denver7-weather247-2020-4x3.png

Weather News

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

The Denver7 Team
4:59 PM, May 28, 2020