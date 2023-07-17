Heat advisory issued for the Denver metro area

Today is going to be the hottest day of the year, with highs near 100 degrees this afternoon.

The heat will build quickly today. We'll see low 90s by lunch and highs near 100 degrees by 4p.m. A heat advisory is in effect from 10 am to 4 pm.

Afternoon highs on Tuesday will only be a few degrees cooler. We'll see mid- to upper 90s on Tuesday, with a slightly better chance of gusty afternoon storms.

Slightly cooler temperatures and the chance for afternoon storms arrives Wednesday through the end of the week.

LEARN MORE: Hourly forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.