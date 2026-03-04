'He lived and he loved hard': Family and friends remember CU Buffs quarterback Dominiq Ponder

BOULDER, Colo. — Family and friends of University of Colorado Boulder football player Dominiq Ponder, who went by Dom, said it was his dream to play for head coach Deion Sanders. Dom's loved ones described the impact CU Boulder coaching staff had on his growth, both on and off the field.

Dom, 23, was killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) said he lost control of his vehicle while turning around a curve on Baseline Road in Boulder County, striking a guardrail.

Remembering Dominiq Ponder

The backup quarterback began his collegiate career at Bethune-Cookman University in Florida before he transferred to Georgia Tech. But his father, Wendell Ponder, said his son achieved his dream when he got the chance to play for the Colorado Buffaloes under Coach Prime.

"He loved Boulder so much and the University of Colorado that he told us over break, he said, 'I'm never coming home. I'm never leaving.' He said, 'I love it here so much,'" Wendel saidl.

Dom was born in Pennsylvania and moved with his family to Florida as a child. Denver7 spoke with some of his closest childhood friends who described him as a six-foot-five goofball.

"Always smiling, laughing and joking, no matter what kind of a day he was having," Augie Kent, who met Dom in the seventh grade, said.

"He was always able to make you laugh. He was just a genuine person," childhood friend and neighbor Joey Kennedy said. "He always wanted to do better. He always wanted to improve."

"First day, you know, I met Dom, and ever since then, we've been locked in as brothers," Devin Moore, who grew up playing football with Dom, said. "He cared about his family and friends so much that, you know, the whole world would know."

His mother, Catrina, said her son lived and loved hard. She said outside of football, he enjoyed golfing, snowboarding and fishing. She said it seemed like Dom lived 15 lifetimes in 23 years.

"Every day, we would say, 'Good night, and I love you.' And every morning, we would say, 'Good morning, have a great day,'" Catrina said.

Catrina and Wendell said they have been able to get through the past few days thanks to the support of CU Boulder's football team and coaching staff.

"We're just so thankful. We don't think we could get through it, to be honest. They spent more time with our boy over the last three years than we did, and they took care of him," Catrina said.

Tagert Bardin, a wide receiver for the CU Buffs and Dom's roommate, said he grew close with him over the past two years.

"We were, we're together all day, like whenever we had practice, early mornings," Bardin said. When you're with someone for that long, and you share those experiences, practice, everything else. It's just, you bond so much faster."

CU Buffs head coach Deion Sanders posted an emotional tribute on X following Ponder's death, saying, "Dom was one of my favorites! He was Loved, Respected & a Born Leader."

Dom's parents said the impact of the coaching staff on Ponder extended beyond football — shaping his work ethic and his personal life.

"He was just around a bunch of good men, and they were turning him into a man. And I was so proud as a father. I couldn't be more proud," Wendell said.

CSP said Ponder was driving a 2023 Tesla when he lost control on a curve and hit a guardrail. State troopers said his car struck an electrical line pole and rolled down an embankment. Ponder was pronounced dead at the scene in Boulder County.

Police said a preliminary investigation “shows that speed is suspected as a factor.”