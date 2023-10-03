Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

'He had a brave heart': Refugee family waits for justice after son killed in Arapahoe County carjacking

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for four people, possibly juveniles, in connection to the Sept. 19 carjacking.
It’s been nearly two weeks since Ahmed Zainuldeen, 23, was shot and killed during a carjacking in the parking lot of his apartment building in Arapahoe County.
iraqi refugee murdered.jpg
Posted at 10:33 PM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 00:33:55-04

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — It’s been nearly two weeks since Ahmed Zainuldeen, 23, was shot and killed during a carjacking in the parking lot of his apartment building in Arapahoe County.

“He had a brave heart,” said Zainuldeen's mother, Bushra Hadi Abdullah, through a translator.

“He loved life,” said his father Maath AbdulHameed.

Zainuldeen was getting ready for bed on Sept. 19 when he looked out the window and noticed a group breaking into his car. He went outside to confront the suspects, and was shot. The suspects got away with Zainuldeen's silver 2012 Hyundai Sonata, which was later recovered in Aurora.

E harvard ave. september 20 deadly carjacking.jpeg

Denver

Search underway for 4 people with possible connection to deadly carjacking

Katie Parkins
5:52 AM, Sep 20, 2023

The family of four moved to Denver 10 months ago after fleeing to Egypt from their home country of Iraq. The family, who was chasing the American dream, never thought something like this would happen.

"I never thought for one second coming to the USA my son would be killed,” said AbdulHameed.

"When we got the opportunity to come here, we felt we finally, you know, made it in terms of being safe and secure, and our sons would be able to thrive in an environment and fulfill their dreams,” said Abdullah.

Ahmed and his younger brother, Mahmood Zainuldeen, 22, have been providing for the family since their move to Denver. Their parents can't work due to health issues. The African Community Center (ACC), a Denver nonprofit that helped place the family in Denver, created a GoFundMe to help the family get by during this horrific time.

"I'm very thankful for what the ACC has done. They've been with us since this happened and are still with us. We'd like to thank all the community,” said AbdulHameed.

ahmed zainuldeen.png

Local News

GoFundMe for Iraqi refugee killed in carjacking after starting new life in CO

Jeff Anastasio
7:02 PM, Sep 25, 2023

The family is hoping the suspects will be caught soon so they can find some form of justice.

"Until now, they're not caught. We hope that changes soon,” said AbdulHameed.

No arrests have been made in this case. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office said it was searching for four people, possibly juveniles. Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or dispatch at 303-795-4711.

If you would like to help the family during this difficult time, click here.

D7 follow up bar 2460x400FINAL.png
The Follow Up
What do you want Denver7 to follow up on? Is there a story, topic or issue you want us to revisit? Let us know with the contact form below.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360-FOLLOWUPPROMO-B.png

Have a story you'd like us to follow up? Click and let us know