Search underway for 4 people with possible connection to deadly carjacking near Harvard Ave., Quebec St.

Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for four people they believe could be connected to a deadly carjacking near the E. Yale Ave. and S. Quebec St. intersection Wednesday.
Posted at 5:52 AM, Sep 20, 2023
DENVER — Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office deputies are searching for four people they believe could be connected to a deadly carjacking northeast of the E. Yale Ave. and S. Quebec St. intersection Wednesday.

One person was shot and killed early Wednesday morning off E. Harvarad Ave. near the Ivy Crossing Apartments, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office.

And then four people took off in the victim's car- a 2012 silver Hyundai Sonata with the Colorado license plate number CLY-X69, the Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office tweeted just after 1 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies asked if you see the victim's car or know anything about what happen, call 911 or dispatch at 303-795-4711.

