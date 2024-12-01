Have you seen her? Jefferson County woman's weeklong disappearance has family searching for answers

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jayna Lang told her family she was going to the Outlets at Silverthorne on Nov. 24. Her family hasn't seen the 46-year-old woman or her vehicle since. Now, they're speaking out, asking for any clues that might help them find her.

“Never, never did we ever think that she would be gone, and we don't know where, where she's at,” her brother, Eric Horvat, told Denver7.

Horvat said he last spoke to his sister the day she disappeared one week ago.

“She was supposed to be going to Silverthorne to look at the factory shops on Sunday, and her job called us and said she didn't show up on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and now nobody has heard from her, talked to her or anything,” he said.

Lang was last seen in Littleton before she was supposed to head up to Silverthorne.

The last text she sent her brother was at 11:17 AM on Nov. 24, letting him know she was going to the outlets.

Her family and colleagues at a Littleton pet grooming business said her radio silence was completely out of character.

“That was the last communication we had,” said Horvat, “My aunt and her talk every single day. Me and her, every couple days. So, for my aunt not to hear from her, it's very, very suspicious.”

Lang's family said she loves the outdoors and enjoys going to the mountains whenever possible.

Now, they're trying to figure out where she went and whether she made it on her drive through the mountains in her white 2016 Toyota 4Runner with the Colorado license plate: JAYNA.

"Maybe her car is somewhere off of off the road, somewhere that anybody traveling this weekend would have saw it,” said Horvat.

The Park County Sheriff’s Office posted an alert on Facebook asking anyone with any information on Lang's whereabouts to contact their agency.

Lang’s loved ones told Denver7 they just want her back home for the holidays.

“We miss her. Tell her to come home. Give us a call. Let us know you're okay,” said Horvat.