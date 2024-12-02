Littleton woman missing since Nov. 24 found deceased, sheriff's office says

LITTLETON, Colo. — A woman who disappeared a few days before Thanksgiving has been found deceased, authorities confirmed on Monday.

Janya Lang, 46, was last seen on Nov. 24 in Littleton. Investigators learned she was headed to Summit County and frequently visit Park County. Lang's family said she loved the outdoors and enjoyed visiting the mountains.

Eric Horvat, Lang's brother, told Denver7 that his sister was headed to the factory shops in Silverthorne on Nov. 24, but then she did not show up to work the following days. He added that Lang talks with her aunt every single day and had not heard from her, which they found suspicious.

On Monday morning, Karlyn Tilley, public information officer with the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, confirmed that Lang had been found and that she had died. Tilley said Lang died by suicide.

To contact the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, call or text 988. You can also chat online or visit the official website here if you need help.