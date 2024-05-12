Watch Now
Happy Mother's Day, Colorado! Kids sweetly explain their favorite things about their moms

Happy Mother's Day to all the moms across Colorado and beyond! Denver7's Shannon Ogden asked kids at Denver's Wash Park their favorite thing about their mom. Here's what they said.
Posted at 5:16 PM, May 12, 2024
DENVER — Happy Mother's Day to all the moms across Colorado and beyond!

If you had to choose one thing, what would you say is your favorite thing about your mom? Let us know in an email to Contact7@Denver7.com.

Our Shannon Ogden put that question to kids at Denver's Wash Park. Watch the story below to hear their sweet answers.

