Group rallies in Aurora against Trump's mass deportation plan

AURORA, Colo. — On a cold and snowy Saturday, hundreds of people gathered in Aurora to rally against President Donald Trump's planned mass deportation plan.

The rally started at Fletcher Plaza and marchers continued along Colfax Avenue.

"Donald Trump, let's be clear, immigrants are welcome here," protesters shouted.

Denver7 News

While President Trump has said the deportations will focus on undocumented immigrants with criminal backgrounds, march organizer Poncho Espino said he thinks arrests will extend beyond that.

"The purpose is to show that we’re not going to allow the lies and the rhetoric around our immigrant communities to take place," said Espino.

So far, no confirmed ICE raids have taken place across the Denver metro. However, raid have already started in other cities like Boston and New York.

Denver7 News

"The deportations are going very well. We're getting the bad, hard criminals out," said President Trump, in an update Friday.

In the Denver Metro area, Douglas County Commissioners pledged their support for President Trump's deportation plan, unanimously passing a resolution in support of Trump's federal policies last week.

"Instead of turning a blind eye to a problem that's costing hardworking taxpayers, we're going to lean in and do the right thing," said Douglas County Commissioner Abe Laydon.

But those holding signs in support of immigrants are worried the community thrown into the national spotlight could be the administration's next target.

"We won't allow 'Operation Aurora' to take place without a fight. They can target our communities, but people will respond," said Espino.