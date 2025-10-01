Groundbreaking ceremony held for High Line Canal underpass at Yale Avenue

DENVER – High Line Canal Trail users who are used to crossing E. Yale Avenue at Holly Street in southeast Denver will be interested in a future upgrade that will eliminate the need to cross the street eventually funneling trail users through a new concrete underpass.

A groundbreaking ceremony was scheduled for Wednesday for the project which was funded by the Elevate Denver bond, approved by voters in 2017 and the 2021 voter-approved RISE Denver bond.

Google Maps, DOTI

“The project includes a concrete box underpass with retaining walls and graded concrete paths, providing a continuous connection along one of Denver’s most valued regional trails. It is being delivered in partnership with DOTI, Denver Parks and Recreation, the High Line Canal Conservancy, and community stakeholders,” wrote Denver Department of Finance in a news release.

Google Maps

Expected at Wednesday’s groundbreaking ceremony were Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) as well as District 4 City Council member Diana Romero Campbell and other Arapahoe County leaders.

According to the city’s website, construction is expected to run through the fall of 2026.

In addition to the concrete box underpass at E. Yale Avenue, the project is expected to bring upgrades to curbs, gutters and storm drainage systems.