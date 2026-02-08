Greeley voters to weigh in on Catalyst & Cascadia projects in Feb. 24 special election

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley residents will soon cast their votes in a special election over the future of the Catalyst & Cascadia projects.

Catalyst, a city-owned project planned for the city's west side off Highway 34, would include a sports arena for the Colorado Eagles, an indoor water park and hotel. A second component, Cascadia, involves private residential development.

The Feb. 24 special election will ask voters to decide whether to repeal zoning changes already approved by the city council through Ballot Question 1A.

Denver7

Bill Rigler, spokesperson for the "No on 1A" campaign, said the development will drive economic growth and keep tax dollars local.

"What that means for Greeley is that we can have expanded services, we can take on homelessness, we can fix the roads, we can revitalize our downtown, and we can do that with sales taxes," Rigler said.

However, Rhonda Solis with "Greeley Demands Better" is urging residents to vote "yes," which would pause development activity for at least one year. Solis said a project of this size poses too much risk for residents and there needs to be a better funding structure.

"I don't know about you, but I've been to the grocery store, and I'm still struggling. We're all still struggling. We're still trying to make ends meet. And so I think it's important that we recognize that this is just not the time for this," Solis said.

Denver7

Meanwhile, Rigler argued that halting the development would hurt everyone by delaying new jobs.

"And so we would have to be on this hamster wheel all over again," Rigler explained.

Nevertheless, both sides agree that voters should have a say in the massive development through the special election.

"A project of this magnitude, deserves to be debated out in the public," Rigler said.

The special election is a mail ballot election. Voters may return their ballot by mail, affixing postage, or drop it off at the 24-hour ballot dropbox locations below:

