Greeley grassroots group fights plans for $1.1B entertainment district featuring arena, water park

GREELEY, Colo. — A grassroots group wants to put the zoning for Greeley's massive Catalyst entertainment district project to a public vote, citing concerns over taxpayer risk and the $1.1 billion development's financing.

Earlier this week, the City of Greeley, alongside the Colorado Eagles, the Water Valley Company and PCL Construction, broke ground on the 300-acre West Greeley entertainment district between County Road 17 and Highway 257.

Colorado Eagles Hockey City of Greeley, Colorado Eagles, The Water Valley Company and PCL Construction break ground on West Greeley Entertainment District.

The private-public partnership will feature a new arena for the Colorado Eagles, a year-round indoor waterpark and a conference hotel. An adjacent Cascadia development plans to develop new neighborhoods, parks, retail and dining options.

The Greeley City Council voted 5-2 in April to approve plans for a $1.1 billion entertainment district that would transform the west side of the city. However, Greeley Deserves Better, a local advocacy group, has submitted a veto referendum challenging the project's zoning approval.

Denver7 Rhonda Solis, Greeley Deserves Better

"We're actually, as residents, footing the bill for a lot of this, and it's just too risky," said Rhonda Solis, a member of Greeley Deserves Better.

Last week, the city council approved rezoning land to create the Cascadia Planned Unit Development (PUD), a proposed business and entertainment district.

Solis said her group now has 30 days to gather 4,586 signatures for their referendum. If enough signatures are filed and certified by the city clerk, the zoning for the project would need public approval.

Solis hopes voters will have their say through a ballot measure in the Nov. 4 election.

"The economy is kind of unsettled right now," Solis said. "So for us to invest in something this large at this time, we need to be more careful and really have a better conversation and better financing if we're going to go forward."

When asked how the city will ensure the project doesn't burden taxpayers, Paul Trombino, Greeley's managing director, acknowledged the inherent risks while emphasizing mitigation efforts.

"There's never guarantees in life; there's risks with all projects, right?" Trombino said. "And I think what this is, what we've done, is mitigate a lot of the risks."

Denver7 Paul Trombino, Managing Director for the City of Greeley

Trombino said building multiple elements around the arena will help generate revenue and minimize taxpayer risk.

"We're building an arena and an ice center that's going to attract hundreds, if not thousands, of hockey families from across the country to come and play," Trombino said. "Besides having the Colorado Eagles, one of the top franchises in the AHL from a revenue sales [and] ticket perspective."

Solis, however, isn't convinced and wants voters to have a greater say in the project's future.

"We've been accused of not wanting to really expand Greeley, which is not true," she said. "We just want it to be done responsibly."