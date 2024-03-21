Greeley police seek leads in hit-and-run crash that injured motorcyclist

GREELEY, Colo. — Police seek the public’s help in tracking down an alleged hit-and-run driver that struck a motorcyclist on Wednesday.

According to Greeley police, at around 8:37 a.m., a black SUV turning left from southbound Highway 85 onto 22nd Street collided with the motorcycle and left the scene.

The motorcyclist was injured but was expected to survive, police said.

The Greeley Police Department released a photo of the black SUV, which is believed to have damage on its front end.The make and model of the SUV was not known.

Police said the driver of the SUV fled the scene heading east on 22nd Street before turning onto 1st Avenue in Greeley.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greeley police at 970-350-9533.

Greeley Police Department