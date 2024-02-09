Greeley police release video of truck sought in alleged fatal hit-and-run crash

GREELEY, Colo. – Nearly one year after a 53-year-old man was struck and killed by an alleged hit-and-run driver, police have released surveillance video which reportedly showed the truck moments after the crash.

On February 4, 2023 at around 8:20 p.m., Christopher Barnes was discovered stuck by the hit-and-run driver near the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street in Greeley.

Police said the driver of the truck fled the scene after striking Barnes and did not stop to check on the victim, who later died at a hospital.

Greeley police released the video which showed a gray Dodge Ram Mega Cab pickup truck.

The truck, which police believe is a 2019 to 2013 model, could have front end damage.

“The truck is also believed to be a “Sport,” “Blackout,” or “Night” edition due to the overall lack of chrome and reflective badging,” said Greeley police in a news release. “Mr. Barnes’ family and friends deserve to hold those responsible for his death accountable for their actions.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greeley police at 970-350-9533

