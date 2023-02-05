Watch Now
Greeley police search for driver that fled after fatally striking pedestrian

Posted at 4:12 PM, Feb 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-05 18:14:36-05

DENVER — Police in Greeley are looking for a hit-and-run driver after a fatal collision Saturday night.

A 53-year-old male pedestrian was struck and killed at the intersection of 35th Avenue and 4th Street around 8:20 p.m., according to the Greeley Police Department.

Police are now looking for the driver of a black, 4-door pickup truck, possibly a Dodge Ram 1500, who sped off southbound on 35th Avenue after the collision.

The suspect truck is likely a 2008 model year or newer and has chrome trim down the sides. The truck may also have damage on the front driver’s side.

Police are asking home and business owners in the area to check their surveillance systems from 8:00 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., including neighborhood side streets.

If they find video footage, have additional information about this case, or witnessed any portion of it, they are being asked to contact Officer Tharp or Officer Wegscheider at 970-350-9533.

