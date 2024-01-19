Watch Now
Grand Champion Steer hoofs it down the red carpet for afternoon tea at the Brown Palace

The 2024 grand champion and reserve champion steer made their Brown Palace appearance on Friday, a time-honored Denver tradition
grand champion steer 2024.jpg
Denver7
This year's NWSS Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, Frosty and Bear.
grand champion steer 2024.jpg
Posted at 12:25 PM, Jan 19, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 14:48:20-05

DENVER — Denver's Brown Palace Hotel rolled out the red carpet Friday for one of the most unique traditions of the National Western Stock Show.

The 2024 Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion Steer arrived at the hotel on Friday morning, just in time for afternoon tea.

Frosty and Bear, who hail from South Dakota and Iowa, respectively, hoofed it down the red carpet and through the hotel’s atrium lobby in this time-honored Denver tradition.

grand champion steer 2024.jpg
This year's NWSS Grand Champion and Reserve Grand Champion steers, Frosty and Bear.

Over 1,000 people lined up for the chance to take a picture with this year’s winners.

Those with a bit more moo-la to spend on VIP admission got to enjoy a barbecue luncheon as they sat next to the prize steers.

After their grand appearance, the steers, along with the top sheep, goats, hogs, and other animals, will be auctioned off.

This is the last weekend to enjoy the 118th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo.

