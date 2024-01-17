7 best things to do in Colorado this weekend: Jan. 19-21, 2023

DENVER – Every weekend, Denver7 compiles a list of some fun events you might enjoy. Here are our picks for the 7 best things to do in the Denver metro area and beyond this weekend. Have a fun event you’d like us to showcase? Send an email to thingstodo@denver7.com.

1. It’s the last weekend of the 118th National Western Stock Show & Rodeo

The National Western Stock Show, the nationally recognized western heritage and entertainment event with one of the world's richest regular season professional rodeos, one of the country's largest horse shows and a western trade show, is back to the Mile High City for the 118th year. It'll all take place until Jan. 21 at the Denver Coliseum, located at 4600 Humboldt Street. More info. here.

2. Cinephiles, head to Northfield to watch “The Lord of the Rings” on a really huge screen

If you love the movies and J.R.R. Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” series, you’ll want to head to Harkins Theatres’ Northfield 18. The venue will show all the extended cut series of the trilogy on their gigantic 70-foot CINÉ XL screen with 4K projection and Dolby Atmos surround sound. Tickets are only $8 to see each film (or you can get a $30 pass to see all three that includes a small popcorn for each showing) starting Friday, Jan. 19 and going through Sunday, Jan. 21. Tickets and more info. can be found here.

3. The Colorado Symphony presents: A Tribute to John Williams

If you grew up with the music of John Williams (whether that was through “Star Wars,” “Jaws,” “E.T.,” or the “Harry Potter” series), you’ll want to head to the Boettcher Concert Hall at the Denver Performing Arts Complex this Sunday to hear the music of the legendary film composer. The performance starts at 2:30 p.m. Wilbur Lin will be conducting. More info. and tickets can be found here.

4. Watch a live performance of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” in Parker

Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who needs a little extra cash poses as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school where he turns a class of straight-A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? The performance happens at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Parker Arts, Culture and Events center. More info. and tickets can be found here.

5. Double Dutch 101

Learn about the history of the Double Dutch jump rope game and how to play. All abilities are welcome. The event takes place at the Blair-Caldwell African American Research Library at 2401 Welton St. More info. can be found here.

6. Wild Symphony

Join the Longmont Symphony Orchestra for a fun family concert featuring Dan Brown’s “Wild Symphony” – the story of a big blue whale, fast cheetahs, beetles and graceful swans—with each of them having their own special secret to share. It’s all happening at the Vance Brand Civic Auditorium in Longmont starting at 4 p.m. More info. and tickets can be found here.

7. Light Up The New Year

For the first time ever, celebrate the new year with a light show at Hudson Gardens! The immersive Light Up the New Year light show runs from Jan. 2-28. Brighten up the new year with a dynamic light experience featuring vibrant displays, a laser garden, upbeat music and more. More info. and tickets can be found here.