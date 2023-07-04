Get a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to put on a fireworks show

BRIGHTON, Colo. — Behind every amazing Fourth of July fireworks spectacular, there's a team working hard to make it all happen.

Joe Diaz, who owns Tri-State Fireworks with his wife, says he's been in the industry for roughly 40 years.

"I think when the community comes out to see public displays, they just figure that, 'Hey, some people show up, fireworks go on,'" he said.

However, Diaz says there is a lot of hard work and meaning behind all of their productions, which happen year-round.

"It never stops. Fourth of July is definitely our busiest time of the year. We do a lot of rooftop shows in Denver and Veteran's Day celebrations. Right after the 4th, it's fair season, then you have winter time. There's winter events — holidays are huge," he said.

Between Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska, Tri-State Fireworks is responsible for 75 Fourth of July shows this year.

Unfortunately, severe weather put a damper on some Fourth of July shows.

"The weather definitely threw us a curve, but we've kind of been expecting it," said Diaz. "The cancellations that we have have given us some reschedule dates, and so we just kind of mutually agree on the time if it works out for both the city and us."

Diaz says all of the hard work that goes into putting these shows together is definitely worth-while.

"Probably one of the best parts is seeing the crowd. Hopefully it all pans out not just for us, but for the spectators. That's what we're here for is entertainment," Diaz said.

Tri-State Fireworks is in charge of the City of Brighton's fireworks show. The popular annual Fourth of July festival will kick off at 5 p.m. at Carmichael Park, located at 650 E. Southern Street.

For an updated list of fireworks shows in the area, click here.