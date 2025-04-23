Gabby Petito's parents help raise awareness about domestic violence in Colorado

Watch this story on Denver7 at 5 p.m. tonight.

LOVELAND, Colo. — The parents of Gabby Petito are using the story of their daughter's disappearance and murder to help raise awareness about domestic violence in Colorado.

On Wednesday, Petito's mother and stepfather Nichole and Jim Schmidt attended the Purple Ribbon Breakfast event in Loveland to support the local nonprofit Alternatives to Violence.

Petito's story garnered world-wide attention after she was killed by her fiancé Brian Laundrie during a cross-country trip in 2021. Her body was discovered in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming three to four weeks after she had been killed. Laundrie initially drove the van the two were traveling in back to his parent's home in Florida where he refused to discuss Gabby's whereabouts with police. He eventually took his own life and his remains were found in an environmental park in Florida.

AP This combo of photos provided by FBI Denver via @FBIDenver showed missing person Gabrielle "Gabby" Petito. Petito, 22, vanished while on a cross-country trip in a converted camper van with her boyfriend. (Courtesy of FBI Denver via AP)

The Alternatives to Violence nonprofit in Loveland said this year's Purple Ribbon Breakfast event was one of the largest they have ever seen, with more than 500 people in attendance.

Kari Clark, executive director for Alternatives to Violence, said she believes that was because Petito's story reached so many people world-wide, and people wanted to gather in Denver to hear from her mother and stepfather.

"I think it really touched a lot of people's hearts. And as soon as they saw that we were having them come speak, people wanted to learn more, and it's a very tragic situation to have to happen for people to be educated on what can happen if you're in a DV situation," Clark said.

Petito's parents now are using their family's tragedy as a powerful call for action. Part of their work includes traveling around the country to speak at different events, like the one in Colorado.

Petito's parents have also launched the Gabby Petito Foundation that aids organizations that help locate missing persons and ones that support domestic violence victims through education, awareness and prevention.

Denver7 spoke with Petito's parents exclusively about their efforts to shed a light on this important topic.

"We think that a life could be saved by someone connecting with her story," said Petito's mother. "When I speak about her, it makes a difference."

"We're just very appreciative of everybody here in Colorado," her stepfather said. "This was an amazing turnout for Alternatives to Violence, and everybody's just been so supportive here. And we ask that you take that support and support your local nonprofits like ATV and other agencies to help them continue the great work."

Clark added that their nonprofit receives more than 200 crisis calls every month.

"People don't like to talk about it, but everybody needs help. There's prevention — but getting out of the situation is hard, and especially in the economic times that we are in now, it's really difficult for people to leave," Clark said.

Clark said that it's a critical time for the community to support nonprofits while many are facing uncertainty with federal funding.

"It's up in the air. It's an unknown," she said. "We do everything in our power, too, but having events like this and raising awareness and hoping to bring in critical funds is very necessary."

Denver7 asked Petito's mother what she wants people to remember most about her daughter.

"Just remember Gabby's spirit the way she was — be fearless. Live in the moment. There might not be a tomorrow. So love your loved ones. Be kind, just all the good things. Enjoy your life while you're here, because it could be gone in an instant," she said.

You can donate to Alternatives to Violence here.