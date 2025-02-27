Denver domestic violence resource center worried for future after loss of federal funding

DENVER — The future of the Rose Andom Center in Denver is uncertain after the domestic violence resource center lost access to critical federal funding.

The nonprofit has been providing resources to survivors of domestic and sexual abuse in Denver since 2016. Amanda Blevins, the center's development director, called Rose Andom a lifeline for survivors that helps them rebuild their lives.

According to Blevins, the center brings together seven government agencies and 16 community partners to provide a multitude of resources, from advocacy to mental and medical care and legal assistance.

Recently, the Rose Andom Center lost access to an important grant from the Office on Violence Against Women.

"As I was going through the application process, I was online and noticed that the funding opportunity had been withdrawn," Blevins said. "It's pretty far-reaching, and not having that funding really impacts not only our survivors but also our ability to enhance public safety. There will be more offenders on the streets if we're not able to properly prosecute them."

Blevins said the grant previously provided the center with $1 million for three years. That time frame will end in a few months.

Rachel Rodriguez, associate director for the Rose Andom Center, said any funding cuts can impact or delay services.

"We have survivors who come to us who are in danger situations," said Rodriguez. "We are already tightening our budgets, and then, you know, the next step could potentially be layoffs, and we want to avoid that."

According to the Rose Andom Center, one in four women and one in seven men experience severe physical abuse in their lifetimes. More than half of female homicide victims are killed by a partner.

Alexis Garcia lost her sister, Valarie, in June 2024. Loved ones said Valarie Garcia, 36, was shot and killed by her boyfriend, Jesse Gladney. The two dated for about two years.

Gladney was charged with first-degree murder in connection with Valarie Garcia's death.

Alexis Garcia said resource centers like Rose Andom are the difference between life and death.

"I think it's super critical, you know, for the simple fact that had my sister utilized one of these resource centers, she would still be alive today," Alexis Garcia said.

The Rose Andom Center is asking the community to support survivors by donating, volunteering, partnering with the center or advocating to save the federal funding.

"I would encourage people who are seeing this to reach out to their local representatives and federal representatives, to reach out and let them know that the impact is far-reaching, and we want to be able to keep our doors open to be able to serve, continue to serve, survivors of domestic and sexual violence," said Rodriguez.

"For our victims that are watching this and that are going through something, we will not allow your voice to be silenced, regardless of what happens with federal funding. We are here for you," said Blevins.

You can donate to the Rose Andom Center through this link.