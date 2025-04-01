Sheridan man sentenced to nearly 200 years in prison after he was convicted of killing girlfriend

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A Sheridan man has been sentenced to nearly 200 years in prison after he was convicted of murdering his girlfriend last May.

Roy L. Jones, 54, was sentenced to 192 years in the Department of Corrections.

This case began in the overnight hours of May 30, 2024. Officers responded to the 3400 block of W. Dill Road and found Angela T. Cordova, 52, unresponsive in her bed with an apparent gunshot wound to her head, according to the 18th Judicial District Attorney.

Her son had called 911 to report the shooting. He told officers that he woke up after hearing his mother and her boyfriend, Jones, arguing. Then, he heard a loud bang, he told investigators. He then heard Jones' truck starting outside.

Home surveillance cameras showed Jones leaving the house just after the shooting, the district attorney's office said.

Jones was found and arrested in Adams County later that day. After a five-day jury trial, he was convicted of second-degree murder and three habitual criminal sentence enhancers. The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of 48 years, but the sentence enhancers allowed the judge to lengthen the sentence.

“The couple had only been dating for about a year before Mr. Jones decided to murder Ms. Cordova in her own bed,” Chief Deputy DA Jacob Kremin said. “The evidence leaves no doubt as to who is responsible for this egregious crime. This defendant robbed a son and daughter of their mother and deserves to spend the rest of his life behind bars.”

“Domestic violence cases are a priority for our office and we will work tirelessly to ensure offenders are held accountable for their actions,” Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley added. “I hope this sentence will provide Angela’s family with some sense of closure.”

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic violence, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233 or text "BEGIN" to 88788.