Front Range students plan walkouts against ICE as nationwide demonstrations spread to Colorado schools

DENVER — On Thursday, dozens of students at Montbello High School got a head start on planned nationwide school walkouts condemning ICE’s actions in Minnesota.

Denver7 learned the students planned Thursday's protest the same morning. They walked out of class just after 2 p.m., marching over a mile west to Peoria Street and back to campus.

It’s a taste of what other schools across the country, including along the Front Range, will be doing Friday as part of a nationwide shutdown calling for no work, no school, and no shopping as part of the anti-ICE protest.



Watch: Denver businesses, residents plan for nationwide protest against immigration enforcement:

Denver businesses, residents prepare for nationwide 'ICE OUT' strike

In a statement, Denver Public Schools told Denver7 that, as of Thursday, they don’t expect any operational closures on Friday. They were working on finding coverage for staff members that had called out.

“Denver Public Schools is dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for our students," said DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble. "If a closure is needed, we will provide as much notice to our families as soon as possible so that they can make plans for their students."

Meanwhile, students at Brighton High School were getting ready for a walkout of their own. Organizers reached out to Denver7 about their plans.

Denver7

“We've seen people we're close with have personal interactions with ICE and family members being taken and stuff, so that's definitely one of the big reasons [we’re protesting],” said co-organizer Emily Lucero.

Brighton High School students were planning to walk to Brighton City Hall a few blocks away. They said they’re speaking out for those that can’t.

“Hopefully it helps people know that they're not alone and that there are voices fighting for them,” said co-organizer Gianna Rizzo.

Denver7

In a statement, 27J Schools told Denver7 the district understands students’ right to express their opinions in a public manner.

“That right to express their opinion extends to their presence in school as long as the conduct does not disrupt class work, involve disorderly behavior, invade the rights of other students or undermine the school's authority,” said district spokesperson Janelle Asmus. “We've talked with the Brighton Police Department and we're working together to maintain student safety at school and if students choose to participate in a demonstration. We're working with staff on how to support all students and to keep our learning spaces conducive to the learning process. The district's safety and security department will be on hand at school to support students and staff working together with the Brighton Police Department.”

Denver7 has reached out to other school districts across the Front Range regarding Friday’s nationwide shutdown.