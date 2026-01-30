Aurora Public Schools closed Friday due to 'staff absences' expected on day of nationwide protest

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora Public Schools has canceled classes at district schools and Pickens Tehcnical College Friday due to a growing number of "staff absences" anticipated on a day when nationwide protests against immigration enforcement are planned.

APS says Friday will now be treated as a professional release day – a pre-planned day of no classes – that had been scheduled for February 6. That day will now operate as a regular school day.

Before- and after-school care and middle school athletics will also be canceled. The district said it would still provide grab-and-go lunches from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Staff who had not called out as of Thursday evening were expected at school Friday.

The district did not directly relate the expected staffing shortage to the protests in a Thursday night bulletin.

"Due to a higher than anticipated number of staff absences that continue to grow across the district, we will not be able to safely operate schools tomorrow, Jan. 30," the release read.

The nationwide economic strike calls for people to skip work, school and shopping on Jan. 30 in opposition to federal immigration activity in American cities, particularly in the Minneapolis area. Denver7 heard from students at some Front Range schools who planned to walk out of class Friday as part of the protest.

“Hopefully it helps people know that they're not alone and that there are voices fighting for them,” said Brighton High School student and protest organizer Gianna Rizzo.

Students at Montbello High School got a head start on the planned protests, walking out of class Thursday.

As of Thursday afternoon, Denver Public Schools told Denver7 the district didn't expect any operational closures on Friday. They were working on finding coverage for staff members that had called out.

“Denver Public Schools is dedicated to providing a safe learning environment for our students," said DPS spokesperson Scott Pribble. "If a closure is needed, we will provide as much notice to our families as soon as possible so that they can make plans for their students."

Denver7 has also reached out to other area districts to hear about their plans for Friday. This story will be updated if and when we learn more.