Fort Collins sells trees for $25 to boost city canopy

FORT COLLINS, Colorado — The City of Fort Collins is running a tree sale to expand its urban canopy, offering trees for just $25 each through the "Rooted in Our Community" initiative.

Kendra Boot, the city forester, emphasized the benefits of trees, stating, “Those trees provide so many benefits, saving us money on our energy and air conditioning costs. They help us intercept stormwater, which helps that water stay and percolate more into the ground.”

This is specifically for people who live in Fort Collins. The program was first created in 2018 and the city sold 200 trees. Now it sells 1,000 trees and 32 different species.

"So ash trees make up about 33% of our canopy cover here in Fort Collins," Boot said. "And it's, it's a monoculture of one, you know, one or two species. And so what we're really trying to do is infuse more species into the into the community. That really makes it more makes our urban forest more resilient with climate change."

The sale started Monday morning and the trees go fast.

You can find more information here.