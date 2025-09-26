Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southbound I-25 shut down near Fiddler's Green after crash that injured 6 people

Greenwood Village police said the interstate will be shut down for an "extended period of time."
Southbound Interstate 25 is shut down near Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village following a crash that sent six people to the hospital.
Southbound I-25 shut down near Fiddler's Green after crash that injured 6 people
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. — Southbound Interstate 25 is shut down near Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village following a crash that sent six people to the hospital.

South Metro Fire Rescue said it is responding to a multi-vehicle crash on southbound I-25 at Arapahoe Road. A HazMat crew has been called to the area due to a fuel leak from one of the vehicles.

Southbound I-25 at Arapahoe Road crash 9-25-25

Six people were taken to the hospital following the crash. Their conditions are not known at this time.

Southbound I-25 is closed at Orchard. Greenwood Village police said the roadway will be closed for an "extended period of time."

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Southbound I-25 at Arapahoe Road crash 9-25-25

Breaking Benjamin and Three Days Grace are performing at Fiddler's Green tonight.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

