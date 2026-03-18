Former Littleton school bus aide sentenced to prison for abusing non-verbal children with autism

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A former bus aide with Littleton Public Schools, who was convicted of abusing children with autism, was sentenced Wednesday in Arapahoe County Court.

Kiarra Jones, 30, received four and a half years in prison and at least four years of probation for abusing non-verbal children on an LPS bus to the Joshua School, a facility for children with autism.

During the sentencing hearing, victims’ families urged the judge to impose a severe sentence. Meanwhile, her defense team claimed Jones had a difficult life and struggled with substance abuse, asking the judge for probation. To close their argument, Jones's attorneys read a statement from her expressing remorse for her actions.

In January, Jones pleaded guilty to 10 counts of third-degree assault against an at-risk person and two misdemeanor counts of child abuse that stemmed from her April 2024 arrest.

Her arrest came after families noticed unexplained injuries on children riding Jones’ bus. According to family attorney Ciara Anderson, the abuse began around September 2023 but went undetected for months because the children are non‑verbal and couldn’t alert anyone.

In describing the investigation, Anderson said the children were "subjected to unspeakable acts of abuse while they were in Littleton School District's care." She added that LPS conducted a "sham investigation." During a press conference, Anderson also shared a video of Jones hitting a child, calling it "sickening."

► Watch the full press conference from April 2024 in the player below.

Families allege Littleton Public Schools bus paraprofessional abused children with autism

Jones was fired from her role as a bus monitor in March of 2024. Her arrest came a couple of weeks later, along with the filing of formal charges.

In late August, Jones pleaded not guilty, then changed her plea. Around the same time, LPS became the target of a Department of Justice investigation and a lawsuit filed by the victims’ families.

The following fall, Jones withdrew her not-guilty plea and admitted guilt to several felony and misdemeanor charges as part of a plea deal.

Against this backdrop, Denver7 spoke with the mothers of two women whose children are involved in the case. Their kids attended the Joshua School, highlighting the impact on the community.

“We discovered our child was — our children were — being abused on the bus," Brittany Yarbrough said. “It's not a great way to start a friendship.”

“When he came home, and I saw bruises all over him, obviously that sparked a concern," Jessica Vestal said. "Something was wrong, and he just didn't have the mode to tell me what.”

► Hear more about the plea withdrawal and two of the impacted mothers in our Oct. 14, 2024 report below.